Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Awards $4.5 Million in Recreational Trail Grants to Texas Communities

AUSTIN— During Thursday’s meeting, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $4.5 million in grants, funding 16 trail construction and maintenance projects across the state.

The National Recreational Trails Fund (NRTF) supports recreational trail construction, renovation and acquisition through grants funded from a portion of the federal gas tax generated by fuel purchases for off-highway vehicles. The fund must be used to support a diverse mix of both motorized and non-motorized trail projects.

The Texas Legislature has added an additional $1 million per year to the program and may include additional funds for this year from the Sporting Goods Sales Tax. Additionally, several projects funded in previous years were completed under budget or were cancelled, creating another $900,000 available for re-allocation this year. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has re-allocated the funding for trail improvements in state parks.

Projects awarded funding are listed in alphabetical order by county below:

The Albert and Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area in Bandera County received a $300,000 grant for the construction of six miles of natural surface recreational trails.

The Longhorn Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Bell County received a $280,148 grant for the renovation and development of 3.25 miles of interpretive trails, including signage, and the development of a trail-side pavilion at Camp Tahuaya.

The city of Eagle Lake in Colorado County received a $294,040 grant for phase one of the Eagle Lake/David Winterman Wildlife Area Recreational Walking Trail construction, which will include a .23-mile trail, 834 linear feet boardwalk, wildlife viewing platform and signage.

In Crockett County, the Texas Motorized Trails Coalition received two grants for projects at the Escondido Draw Recreation Area. One $260,000 grant will fund the renovation and construction of new and existing trails, signage, trailside bathroom, resource surveys, property surveys, professional services and equipment rental. A $108,000 grant will purchase trail maintenance equipment, trail vehicles, equipment repair services, equipment parts and hand tools.

The Great Springs Project in Hays County received a $298,640 grant for the Freedom Segment of the Emerald Crown Trail. The grant will fund the construction of a new 1.41-mile, 8-foot-wide multi-use decomposed granite trail.

Also in Hays County, Texas State University received a $135,740 grant for the construction of a .95-mile multi-use natural surface trail. This grant funds the Freeman Ranch segment of the San Marcos Outer Loop Trail.

Hays County received a $300,000 grant for the Presa Grande Segment of the San Marcos Outer Loop Trail. This new segment will be a 1.8- mile, 5-foot-wide multi-use natural surface trail, including benches, a bridge and a trailhead kiosk.

In Madison County, the city of Madisonville received a $300,000 grant for the renovation of a 1.1-mile trail and construction of a .8-mile crushed limestone trail for the Lake Madison Trail project.

The city of Jefferson in Marion County received a $300,000 grant for the Jefferson Recreational Trails Rehabilitation project. The project includes renovation and repair of an existing 1.2-miles of decomposed granite recreational trail(s) and boardwalk.

In Montgomery County, the Sam Houston Trails Coalition, Inc. received a $96,000 grant for the purchase of a multi-functional track loader and utility trailer to support maintenance of the Multi-Use Trail in the Sam Houston National Forest.

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in Palo Pinto County received a $300,000 grant for the construction of six additional miles of multi-use natural surface trail at the state park.

Pecos City in Reeves County received a $66,546 grant for the construction of .63 miles of decomposed granite trail at the Maxey Park Trails.

In Travis County, Ecology Action of Texas received a $148,552 grant for the Country Club Creek East Riparian Trail Enhancement project. The grant will fund the construction of .33 miles of puncheon pathway, new steps from Atwood Trailhead and signage as well as the renovation of two miles of trail in Circle Acres and Guerrero Park.

The Coastal Prairie Conservancy in Waller County received a $184,000 grant for the construction of a new .53-mile boardwalk as part of the Blazing Star Trail.

The city of Laredo in Webb County received a $300,000 grant for phase one of the Santa Fe Park Hike and Bike Trails. The grant will fund the construction of .62 miles of multiuse accessible asphalt trail with concrete bridge, header and retaining walls.