LIBRARIES’ WORLD BOOK ONLINE BRINGS ENCYCLOPEDIAS TO A WHOLE NEW DIMENSION

World Book Online is not your grandmother’s encyclopedia set that many people were familiar with over the years! While it continues the editorial excellence and invaluable resources that the traditional version has been committed to for more than 100 years, World Book Online takes the immersive learning experience to a whole new level!

The popular print World Book Encyclopedias have been transformed into a dynamic online-learning experience. With a Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) card, access to World Book Online is FREE anytime, anywhere, with any computer or device with an Internet connection, whether at the library or at home or school.

This invaluable resource engages and excites information seekers of all ages, from pre-readers to those simply interested in learning something new or keeping their facts straight. Like its predecessor, World Book Online is the perfect trusted source to find the answer to a random question, explore a curious topic, or discover something new and exciting.

Demonstrations of this free online resource will take place at the following locations in June, but those who are interested may also inquire about this resource at any time at any FBCL location. Reservations are required for the demonstrations.

Tuesday, June 4 , 10:30 am – Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy)

Wednesday, June 26, 11:00 am – Fulshear Branch Library(6350 GM Library Road)

About World Book Online

World Book Online’s immersive learning experience brings thousands of informational articles, derived from their world-renowned encyclopedia, and combines them with innovative technology and highly visual content — including stunning illustrations, interactive maps, videos, and other multimedia — in a resource that will captivate even the most reluctant learners.

Continual updates with timely, up-to-date articles, along with primary-source materials, make World Book Online a dynamic informational hub with unbiased, authoritative information.

This user-friendly resource includes 6 different tiered modules that are customized for different age levels, so the word choice, amount of content, and navigation is age appropriate. The modules include Early Learning (grades Pre-K+), Kids (grades K+), Student (grades 5+), Advanced (grades 9+), Timelines (grades 5+), and World Book’s Enciclopedia Estudiantil Hallazgos (grades K+), a beginner’s Spanish-language reference tool.

By breaking down complex topics and using easily understood text, the platform helps to build fluency and increase comprehension. As the modules progress, short, basic sentences transform into complex paragraphs, building literacy and creating subject experts.

For early learners and kids, image-based navigation, games, videos, and activities make learning interactive and fun.

For older students and advanced learners, World Book Online provides intuitive browsing, advanced search options, current news and primary-source collections, and citation assistance.

Educator tools — such as ready-made lesson plans, curriculum correlations, webquests and activities, and graphic organizers – are available in many of the modules.

Accessibility aids include a text-to-voice feature that reads the text on the screen, variable font sizes, and a dyslexic alternative font. Several of the modules also have a translation tool that can convert the information on the screen into one of more than 100 languages, from Afrikaans to Zulu.

Library cardholders can access World Book Online remotely through the Fort Bend County Libraries website, www.fortbend.lib.tx.us. Simply click on the “Research” tab, then “Digital Resources & Databases.” Select the Alphabetical option, and choose “W.”

The demonstrations are free and open to the public. To register for a demonstration, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).