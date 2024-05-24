LIBRARIES SUPPORT ASPIRING WRITERS WITH SPECIAL WORKSHOPS

Fort Bend County Libraries will present several workshops in June that encourage fledgling writers, or anyone who has ever wanted to write a novel, to take the plunge and pursue their dreams in a helpful, supportive environment.

Throughout the month, Fort Bend County Libraries will host programs that are intended to encourage new writers by providing tips and tricks, writing and publishing advice, and support from other aspiring novelists.

These programs are free and open to the public.

Prose Pros Writing Group– Monday, June 3, 6:00-7:30 pm, Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy)

The featured topic this month is “Writing Essays.” During the latter half of the workshop, participants will have an opportunity to share their manuscripts with others and get constructive feedback.

Writer’s Workshop– Thursday, June 20, 2:00-3:00 pm, Fulshear Branch Library (6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway)

In this monthly series, learn the basics of creative writing. Get tips on story structure, characterization, setting, tone, and more. The topic for June is “Plot Points.” Registration required.

Story Spinners Writing Club– Thursday, June 20, 5:30-8:30 pm, George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond)

From beginning blogger to published novelist, writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to write, share, learn, support, network, and critique each other’s work at this monthly meeting. Writing prompts, brainteasers, and brief exercises will be available to ignite the imaginations of any and all wordsmiths who wish to hone their craft. This program is recommended for adults and teens aged 14 and up. The topic for June is “Character Creation.”

For more information, or to sign up for the programs requiring registration, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and choose the program on the online calendar, or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).