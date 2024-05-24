Katy ISD Celebrates 52 Student-Athletes Signing National Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [May 24, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of 52 outstanding student-athletes who have signed their national letters of intent. Committing to further their athletic careers at the collegiate level, these exceptional students from Katy ISD’s nine high schools have shown unwavering dedication and excellence in their respective sports.
“In witnessing remarkable achievements of these student-athletes, we are reminded that greatness is not merely achieved, but forged through perseverance, passion, and commitment. Their journey embodies the spirit of excellence we cultivate within Katy ISD, and we take immense pride in celebrating their successes,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “As they embark on this new chapter, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes, knowing that they will continue to inspire and uplift those around them with their talents and tenacity,” he added.
Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:
|Name
|School
|Sport
|University
|Jayden Bratton
|Cinco Ranch
|Track & Field
|Xavier University in Louisiana
|Kayla Byrd
|Cinco Ranch
|Track & Field
|University of Houston
|Jackson Herman
|Cinco Ranch
|Wrestling
|University of Illinois
|Kevin Bello
|Cinco Ranch
|Track & Field
|University of Arkansas
|Valentina Garcia-Lara
|Jordan
|Swimming
|University of St. Thomas
|Trace Lucio
|Jordan
|Swimming
|La Salle
|MJ Leviaguirre
|Jordan
|Diving
|Marshall University
|Jebb Stone
|Jordan
|Wrestling
|Arizona Christian University
|Diego Carrasco
|Katy
|Boys Soccer
|Oklahoma Christian University
|Tarcy Mayah
|Katy
|Volleyball
|Chicago State
|Peyton Patterson
|Katy
|Golf
|Oklahoma Christian University
|Emilio Camacho-Wiley
|Mayde Creek
|Boys Soccer
|Wiley College
|Santos Vega
|Mayde Creek
|Cross Country
|UNT Dallas
|Cash Taylor
|Mayde Creek
|Cross Country
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Jayden Jones
|Morton Ranch
|Basketball
|Iowa Lakes College
|Kelvin Malone Jr.
|Morton Ranch
|Baseball
|Larks of Hesston College
|Aden Mazyck
|Morton Ranch
|Track & Field
|University of St. Thomas
|Hollie Sylve
|Morton Ranch
|Basketball
|Hill College
|Yvann Agah
|Paetow
|Track & Field
|Our Lady of the Lake University
|Maddox Prentice
|Paetow
|Baseball
|Austin College
|Charles Radley
|Paetow
|Baseball
|Prairie View A&M
|Caden Segura
|Paetow
|Baseball
|York University
|Ariel Haygood
|Paetow
|Cross Country
|Northern Arizona University
|Ben Aviles Vera
|Seven Lakes
|Boys Soccer
|Sul Ross State University
|Jesus Duque Smith
|Seven Lakes
|Boys Soccer
|Sul Ross State University
|Daniel Ejerenwa
|Seven Lakes
|Boys Soccer
|Houston Christian University
|Diego Flamenco
|Seven Lakes
|Boys Soccer
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Lauren Hart
|Seven Lakes
|Girls Soccer
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Satin Haynes
|Seven Lakes
|Football
|Grandview Iowa University
|Aaron Kupoluyi
|Seven Lakes
|Football
|Massachusetts Maritime Academy
|Donye Lake
|Seven Lakes
|Track & Field
|Huston Tillotson University
|Fernando Lazo
|Seven Lakes
|Boys Soccer
|University of St. Thomas
|Kimora Lopez
|Seven Lakes
|Girls Basketball
|Morgan State University
|Yeislin Mendez
|Seven Lakes
|Swimming
|University of St. Thomas
|Aidan Morrison
|Seven Lakes
|Boys Soccer
|Liberty University
|Sean Carlos Rivera
|Seven Lakes
|Boys Soccer
|Sul Ross State University
|Heather Thayer
|Seven Lakes
|Track & Field
|Bringham Young University
|Stephanie Williams
|Seven Lakes
|Track & Field
|Texas State University
|Zaniya Duffie
|Taylor
|Track & Field
|Our Lady of the Lake University
|Christian Jaquay
|Taylor
|Baseball
|Brookhaven College
|Nate Larsen
|Taylor
|Baseball
|Minot State University
|Chase Marshall
|Taylor
|Baseball
|Brookhaven College
|Eva Ngom
|Taylor
|Track & Field
|University of New Mexico
|Connor Page
|Taylor
|Baseball
|McPherson College
|Jabari Parker
|Taylor
|Basketball
|Hardin Simmons University
|Dylan Weaver
|Taylor
|Baseball
|Brookhaven College
|Colton Collins
|Tompkins
|Basketball
|Concordia University
|Jordan Musselman
|Tompkins
|Swimming
|Utah Tech University
|Ryan Pacious
|Tompkins
|Boys Soccer
|Thiel College
|Patricio Perezpeubla
|Tompkins
|Swimming
|King University
|Ryan Sharma
|Tompkins
|Boys Soccer
|Quincy University
|David Vasquez
|Tompkins
|Football
|SAGU