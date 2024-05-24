Katy ISD Celebrates 52 Student-Athletes Signing National Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [May 24, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of 52 outstanding student-athletes who have signed their national letters of intent. Committing to further their athletic careers at the collegiate level, these exceptional students from Katy ISD’s nine high schools have shown unwavering dedication and excellence in their respective sports.

“In witnessing remarkable achievements of these student-athletes, we are reminded that greatness is not merely achieved, but forged through perseverance, passion, and commitment. Their journey embodies the spirit of excellence we cultivate within Katy ISD, and we take immense pride in celebrating their successes,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “As they embark on this new chapter, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes, knowing that they will continue to inspire and uplift those around them with their talents and tenacity,” he added.

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:

 

Name School Sport University

 
Jayden Bratton Cinco Ranch Track & Field Xavier University in Louisiana

 
Kayla Byrd Cinco Ranch Track & Field University of Houston

 
Jackson Herman

 

 Cinco Ranch Wrestling University of Illinois

 
Kevin Bello

 

 Cinco Ranch Track & Field University of Arkansas
Valentina Garcia-Lara

 

 Jordan Swimming University of St. Thomas
Trace Lucio Jordan Swimming La Salle

 
MJ Leviaguirre Jordan Diving Marshall University

 
Jebb Stone Jordan Wrestling Arizona Christian University

 
Diego Carrasco

 

 Katy Boys Soccer Oklahoma Christian University

 
Tarcy Mayah

 

 Katy Volleyball Chicago State
Peyton Patterson

 

 Katy Golf Oklahoma Christian University
Emilio Camacho-Wiley

 

 Mayde Creek Boys Soccer Wiley College

 
Santos Vega Mayde Creek

 

 Cross Country UNT Dallas
Cash Taylor Mayde Creek

 

 Cross Country University of Alaska Anchorage

 
Jayden Jones

 

 Morton Ranch Basketball Iowa Lakes College
Kelvin Malone Jr.

 

 Morton Ranch Baseball Larks of Hesston College

 
Aden Mazyck Morton Ranch

 

 Track & Field University of St. Thomas

 
Hollie Sylve Morton Ranch Basketball Hill College

 
Yvann Agah

 

 Paetow Track & Field Our Lady of the Lake University

 
Maddox Prentice

 

 Paetow Baseball Austin College
Charles Radley

 

 Paetow Baseball Prairie View A&M
Caden Segura

 

 Paetow Baseball York University
Ariel Haygood

 

 Paetow Cross Country Northern Arizona University
Ben Aviles Vera Seven Lakes

 

 Boys Soccer Sul Ross State University
Jesus Duque Smith

 

 Seven Lakes Boys Soccer Sul Ross State University
Daniel Ejerenwa

 

 Seven Lakes Boys Soccer Houston Christian University
Diego Flamenco

 

 Seven Lakes Boys Soccer University of Texas at Dallas
Lauren Hart

 

 Seven Lakes Girls Soccer University of Texas at Dallas
Satin Haynes

 

 Seven Lakes Football Grandview Iowa University
Aaron Kupoluyi Seven Lakes Football Massachusetts Maritime Academy
Donye Lake

 

 Seven Lakes Track & Field Huston Tillotson University
Fernando Lazo Seven Lakes

 

 Boys Soccer University of St. Thomas
Kimora Lopez

 

 Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Morgan State University
Yeislin Mendez

 

 Seven Lakes Swimming University of St. Thomas
Aidan Morrison

 

 Seven Lakes Boys Soccer Liberty University
Sean Carlos Rivera

 

 Seven Lakes Boys Soccer Sul Ross State University
Heather Thayer Seven Lakes Track & Field Bringham Young University

 
Stephanie Williams

 

 Seven Lakes Track & Field Texas State University

 
Zaniya Duffie

 

 Taylor Track & Field Our Lady of the Lake University

 
Christian Jaquay

 

 Taylor Baseball Brookhaven College
Nate Larsen

 

 Taylor Baseball Minot State University
Chase Marshall

 

 Taylor Baseball Brookhaven College
Eva Ngom

 

 Taylor Track & Field University of New Mexico
Connor Page

 

 Taylor Baseball McPherson College
Jabari Parker

 

 Taylor Basketball Hardin Simmons University
Dylan Weaver

 

 Taylor Baseball Brookhaven College
Colton Collins Tompkins

 

 Basketball Concordia University
Jordan Musselman

 

 Tompkins

 

 Swimming Utah Tech University
Ryan Pacious Tompkins

 

 Boys Soccer Thiel College
Patricio Perezpeubla

 

 Tompkins

 

 Swimming King University
Ryan Sharma

 

 Tompkins

 

 Boys Soccer Quincy University
David Vasquez Tompkins

 

 Football SAGU

Katy ISD Signing Day Photo Gallery