Katy ISD Celebrates 52 Student-Athletes Signing National Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [May 24, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of 52 outstanding student-athletes who have signed their national letters of intent. Committing to further their athletic careers at the collegiate level, these exceptional students from Katy ISD’s nine high schools have shown unwavering dedication and excellence in their respective sports.

“In witnessing remarkable achievements of these student-athletes, we are reminded that greatness is not merely achieved, but forged through perseverance, passion, and commitment. Their journey embodies the spirit of excellence we cultivate within Katy ISD, and we take immense pride in celebrating their successes,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “As they embark on this new chapter, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes, knowing that they will continue to inspire and uplift those around them with their talents and tenacity,” he added.

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:

Name School Sport University Jayden Bratton Cinco Ranch Track & Field Xavier University in Louisiana Kayla Byrd Cinco Ranch Track & Field University of Houston Jackson Herman Cinco Ranch Wrestling University of Illinois Kevin Bello Cinco Ranch Track & Field University of Arkansas Valentina Garcia-Lara Jordan Swimming University of St. Thomas Trace Lucio Jordan Swimming La Salle MJ Leviaguirre Jordan Diving Marshall University Jebb Stone Jordan Wrestling Arizona Christian University Diego Carrasco Katy Boys Soccer Oklahoma Christian University Tarcy Mayah Katy Volleyball Chicago State Peyton Patterson Katy Golf Oklahoma Christian University Emilio Camacho-Wiley Mayde Creek Boys Soccer Wiley College Santos Vega Mayde Creek Cross Country UNT Dallas Cash Taylor Mayde Creek Cross Country University of Alaska Anchorage Jayden Jones Morton Ranch Basketball Iowa Lakes College Kelvin Malone Jr. Morton Ranch Baseball Larks of Hesston College Aden Mazyck Morton Ranch Track & Field University of St. Thomas Hollie Sylve Morton Ranch Basketball Hill College Yvann Agah Paetow Track & Field Our Lady of the Lake University Maddox Prentice Paetow Baseball Austin College Charles Radley Paetow Baseball Prairie View A&M Caden Segura Paetow Baseball York University Ariel Haygood Paetow Cross Country Northern Arizona University Ben Aviles Vera Seven Lakes Boys Soccer Sul Ross State University Jesus Duque Smith Seven Lakes Boys Soccer Sul Ross State University Daniel Ejerenwa Seven Lakes Boys Soccer Houston Christian University Diego Flamenco Seven Lakes Boys Soccer University of Texas at Dallas Lauren Hart Seven Lakes Girls Soccer University of Texas at Dallas Satin Haynes Seven Lakes Football Grandview Iowa University Aaron Kupoluyi Seven Lakes Football Massachusetts Maritime Academy Donye Lake Seven Lakes Track & Field Huston Tillotson University Fernando Lazo Seven Lakes Boys Soccer University of St. Thomas Kimora Lopez Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Morgan State University Yeislin Mendez Seven Lakes Swimming University of St. Thomas Aidan Morrison Seven Lakes Boys Soccer Liberty University Sean Carlos Rivera Seven Lakes Boys Soccer Sul Ross State University Heather Thayer Seven Lakes Track & Field Bringham Young University Stephanie Williams Seven Lakes Track & Field Texas State University Zaniya Duffie Taylor Track & Field Our Lady of the Lake University Christian Jaquay Taylor Baseball Brookhaven College Nate Larsen Taylor Baseball Minot State University Chase Marshall Taylor Baseball Brookhaven College Eva Ngom Taylor Track & Field University of New Mexico Connor Page Taylor Baseball McPherson College Jabari Parker Taylor Basketball Hardin Simmons University Dylan Weaver Taylor Baseball Brookhaven College Colton Collins Tompkins Basketball Concordia University Jordan Musselman Tompkins Swimming Utah Tech University Ryan Pacious Tompkins Boys Soccer Thiel College Patricio Perezpeubla Tompkins Swimming King University Ryan Sharma Tompkins Boys Soccer Quincy University David Vasquez Tompkins Football SAGU

Katy ISD Signing Day Photo Gallery