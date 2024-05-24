The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host “Fort Bend ISD Update with Superintendent, Dr. Marc Smith”. This event will take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at the Fort Bend Chamber office. This event is generously sponsored by Durotech, Inc., Jamail & Smith Construction, PBK Architects, Inc., Pfluger Architects, Rogers, Morris and Grover and Whitley-Penn.

Dr. Smith has served in public education for over 30 years, nearly 12 of those years serving as superintendent in Duncanville ISD and Marshall ISD. He has received numerous recognitions and accolades for his exceptional leadership in this role.

Event registration and sponsorship opportunities are open for Fort Bend Chamber Members. Event Sponsor – $600, includes company logo on event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. The event is $30 for an Individual Member Reservation. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org.

The Education Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Co-Chairs, Jim Rice, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc and Jennifer Henrikson, Stantec. The Education Division’s passion is building awareness and connections between the business sector, community leaders, and education. By keeping its members engaged with current events impacting education on a local and national level; the division’s goal is to create opportunities for individuals to invest in education.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.