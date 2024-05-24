Family Fishing Fun program.

Join us for a fantastic day by the water where families can bond and learn the basics of fishing together! Bring your enthusiasm, sunscreen, and a big smile! Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a complete beginner, this event is perfect for everyone. Fishing gear will be provided, but feel free to bring your own and learn how to use it. Let’s make some unforgettable memories, get outside in nature, learn the basics of fishing, and maybe even catch the big one! The program will be on June 1st from 8-11am at Jones Creek Ranch Park. Our program is open to families of all ages. There will be a registration fee of $25 for 1 adult and 1 youth with $5 for each additional immediate family member. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Family & Community Health Department at 281-342-3034. Please be sure to register as space is limited at https://fortbend.agrilife.org/fch/youth-camps/. Can’t wait to see you there!

Registration Information:

Date: June 1, 2024

Time: 8:00am – 11:00 am

Location: Jones Creek Ranch

Address 7714 Fm 359 Rd, Richmond, TX 77406

Age Group: Adult & Youth

Cost: $25 (one adult & one youth) with $5 for each additional

Registration Ends: May 30 by 5:00pm

Register at: https://fortbend.agrilife.org/fch/youth-camps/