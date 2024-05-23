The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Launches Multi-Agency Partnership for DWI Initiative Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Houston, TX – In a collective effort to safeguard roads during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, alongside the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Harris County Constables, the Texas Department of Public Safety, American Automobile Association (AAA), and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, are joining forces to crack down on impaired driving throughout Harris County.

For years, Harris County has been ranked among the top in the nation for its high volume of DWI fatality crash rates.This multi-agency initiative aims to prevent alcohol and drug-related traffic incidents, saving lives. Dozens of deputies and state troopers will be deployed in full force, ready to arrest drivers who make the choice to drive while under the influence.

“Impaired driving is a 100% preventable crime, with irreversible consequences,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.“We are committed to reducing impaired driving tragedies through education and increased enforcement efforts in our community.”

The Memorial Day Holiday weekend is a time for families to come together and honor and remember fallen heroes. It also marks the unofficial start of summer, with increased travel and celebrations. Unfortunately, it is also a time when alcohol-related accidents and DWI incidents tend to rise.

“Impaired driving poses a serious threat to public safety, but it’s a threat we can mitigate through collective action. Ensure you plan ahead and choose never to get behind the wheel while impaired. Together, we can save lives and prevent senseless loss during the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend,” said Sheriff Gonzalez.

Designate a sober driver, call taxi or ride share services, use public transit, or call a trusted person to come get you to avoid driving under the influence.

Drivers suspected of being impaired will be subject to field sobriety tests and no-refusal blood draws. Prosecutors from the Harris County District Attorney’s office will be on-site for charges, and district judges will be on standby to review and sign off on blood warrants for suspected drunk drivers. This initiative allows law enforcement to streamline the investigation of suspected impaired drivers.