Six Houston-Area Harmony Campuses Named ‘National School of Character’

List of Character Schools for Harmony Public School System Continues to Grow

HOUSTON – Six campuses from Harmony Public Schools were named official 2024 “National Schools of Character” for their outstanding efforts in promoting cultures of character in their schools and communities.

The awards were announced this week by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools.

Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the State and National level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development, which the organization says has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate.

“At Harmony, we are committed to helping mold not just a generation of great scholars, but also a generation of great citizens and future community leaders,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said.

“That’s why character education is invaluable to the academic process at Harmony. By embedding values like respect, teamwork, leadership and empathy into our rigorous academic curriculum, we give our students the full set of tools they’ll need to take on whatever challenges or opportunities that await them.”

The 6 Houston-Area Harmony campuses selected as 2024 National School of Character were:

Harmony School of Achievement – Houston

Harmony School of Enrichment – Houston

Harmony School of Fine Arts and Technology – Houston

Harmony Science Academy – Houston

Harmony School of Innovation – Katy

Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land

The following Houston-Area Harmony campuses selected as 2024 State School of Character were:

Harmony School of Enrichment-Houston

Harmony School of Excellence-Sugar Land (Elementary)

Harmony School of Technology-Houston

Each of these schools has put into place a comprehensive, multi-year approach to character education that inspires their students to understand, care about and consistently practice a set of core values that will enable them to flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens. The schools then underwent a rigorous evaluation process to achieve their certification, documenting how they have implemented character education best practices and structures at each school.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, San Antonio, Greater Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan-College Station, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony is now accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2024-25 school year.