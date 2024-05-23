Dozens of Katy ISD Students Earn Medical Assistant Certification in Program’s First Year in District

KATY, TX [May 22, 2024] – Fifty-two students earned their medical assistant certification this year, as part of Katy Independent School District’s first cohort, representing Jordan, Katy, Mayde Creek, Morton Ranch, Paetow, Seven Lakes and Tompkins high schools.

The students were certified through the National Healthcareer Association, becoming Certified Clinical Medical Assistants.

“The medical assistant certification program is yet another example of the exceptional opportunities available here in Katy ISD,” said Dr. Christine Caskey, Chief Academic Officer. “Upon graduation, our students will be able to step into a growing profession equipped with skills for success.”

Medical assistants are a vital part of the healthcare system and perform a variety of tasks, including taking patient vitals, assisting providers with exams and procedures, administering medications, and performing necessary laboratory procedures.

The Medical Assistant program in Katy ISD is a four-course sequence, including topics such as anatomy, physiology, and medical terminology. Students must also pass the certifying exam.

Students may also choose a dual credit program in medical assisting and earn a Houston Community College (HCC) Level 1 Medical Scribe certification in addition to their medical assistant certification.

The medical assistant program is just one certification offered through Katy ISD’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Health Science program. Katy ISD students can also earn the following certifications, only offered at Miller Career Technology Center:

Emergency Medical Technician- EMS National Registry Exam

Dental Assistant- Registered Dental Assistant exam/ NOMAD X-Ray Certification

Clinical Rotations- Patient Care Technician and EKG Certifications

Pharmacy Technician- Registered Pharmacy Technician State Exam

Visit the district’s Health Science programs page to learn more about the opportunities available to students.