TWC Kicks off Annual Program Connecting Students with Disabilities to Meaningful Employment

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is announcing the launch of this year’s Summer Earn and Learn (SEAL) program for students aged 14-22 with disabilities. Through work-based learning, SEAL participants earn a paycheck as they learn new skills and gain professional experience. Employers participating in SEAL benefit from the addition of engaged and enthusiastic team members.

“Summer Earn and Learn provides participating students an opportunity to showcase their talents as they learn valuable new skills,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This program is helping thousands of students with disabilities jumpstart their careers and gain familiarity with different working environments.”

The SEAL program is a partnership between TWC, local workforce development boards, and Texas employers to create meaningful work opportunities for students with disabilities. Students participating in SEAL attend work readiness training to prepare them for successful employment through the program.

“Students with disabilities are gaining invaluable firsthand experience and the opportunity to work with others,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “The Summer Earn and Learn program not only allows students to earn money but also to explore the possibilities of a career.”

Last summer, the SEAL program hosted 2,952 students across a network of 1,307 employer sites. The SEAL program has continued to grow each year and now includes a variety of private and public sector employers, such as the Amarillo Zoo, Fort Worth Botanic Garden, the City of Shepherd, Odessa College, San Benito Chamber of Commerce, Hampton Inn in Beeville, and Ripley’s Believe it or Not in Grand Prairie.

“The Summer Earn and Learn program is a valuable resource for employers who want to add team members and elevate the skill level of their future workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “TWC continues to work with an expanding network of local employers to strengthen the Texas Workforce system.”

Through the program, students learn about the employer’s industry and develop specialized knowledge and skills. Upon completion of the work experience, some students have had the opportunity to become employed full time.

Students interested in participating in SEAL should contact their local Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services office now for available summer work opportunities.