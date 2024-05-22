The Periwinkle Foundation Hosts Fourth Annual Making A Mark® Artapalooza 

Patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center participated in a fun week of creativity sponsored by Northwestern Mutual

HOUSTON – (May 21, 2024) – Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center patients recently spent time exploring their creative sides during The Periwinkle Foundation’s Making A Mark® Artapalooza, presented by Northwestern Mutual from May 13-16 and on May 20 at Texas Children’s Hospital. During this time, 162 children and family members participated in Artapalooza, with their artwork collected throughout the week for inclusion in the 34th annual Making A Mark exhibit.

Artapalooza boxes and shirts are being distributed to patients in the Center’s inpatient units this week. Additionally, art boxes were sent to the Texas Children’s Vannie Cook Cancer Clinic in McAllen, Texas to be given to patients and siblings there.

The Making A Mark® exhibit is part of the Periwinkle Arts In Medicine (PAIM) program at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. Each Making A Mark® exhibit debuts in September in honor of Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Disease Awareness month. Last year, more than 250 original pieces of art and creative writings by children touched by cancer and blood disorders were displayed in the exhibit at Texas Children’s during September.

PAIM engages children and teens in art across inpatient and outpatient clinical settings. Patients, siblings and their families are invited to make music, sing songs, perform dances, watch plays, write poetry, and create visual art, which are an important part of the healing process.

Artapalooza aims to introduce families to The Periwinkle Foundation by engaging children in a creative art experience, whether they are in the in the hospital or at home. Those who participated had the opportunity to explore varying art mediums including tempera, watercolor, torn paper collages, and mixed mediums. The theme changed daily to allow for maximum creativity, and participants were encouraged to create self-portraits.

“We are excited about our fourth Artapalooza event with our partners at Northwestern Mutual and Texas Children’s Hospital,” said Doug Suggitt, Executive Director of The Periwinkle Foundation. “Artapalooza is a great way to kick off this year’s Making A Mark exhibit. It’s wonderful to see our Periwinkle artists in action as they create their inspired pieces of art.”

Suggitt noted that Erin Locke, Community Programs Director at The Periwinkle Foundation, has spearheaded and expanded PAIM along with her partners at Texas Children’s Hospital. Although the program had to make major adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic, activities are back in full swing.

“We are thankful to The Periwinkle Foundation and Northwestern Mutual for hosting a week of Artapalooza in our outpatient clinic. This creative outlet and opportunity for artistic expression brings so much joy to our patients and their families,” says Dr. Susan Blaney, Director, Texas Children’s Hospital Cancer and Hematology Center.

“Art and healthcare go hand-in-hand because art enhances the healing environment and treatment journey, particularly for children with chronic or life-threatening medical conditions,” continues Blaney. “Not only does it help the patient, it may also have a tremendous positive impact on siblings and parents.”

Since 1997, the Periwinkle Arts In Medicine program at Texas Children’s Hospital Cancer and Hematology Center has fostered unique opportunities for self-expression and empowerment and facilitated the development of coping skills for children and their families.

For more information about The Periwinkle Foundation, visit www.periwinklefoundation.org.

Link to photos from Artapalooza here

Photos by Larry Geiger, The Periwinkle Foundation

