Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available in Seven Counties Impacted by Recent Severe Weather, Flooding 

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is now accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) as a result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that began on April 26. Governor Greg Abbott requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration on May 15, 2024, which included a request for DUA benefits in seven counties. Under the May 17, 2024, Presidential Disaster Declaration, workers and self-employed individuals in Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker Counties who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from the severe weather may be eligible for DUA benefits.

Individuals affected by the severe weather in the designated counties can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applications for DUA benefits under this declaration must be submitted by July 16, 2024.

Individuals should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by severe weather.

DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available especially for victims of disaster, is available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits;

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household; or

Were unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.

To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. Required documentation includes Social Security number, and documentation to support that you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred or were about to start work or self-employment and could not do so due to the disaster.

TWC must have documents that prove you were working, or scheduled to start working, at the time of the disaster. If you do not send us proof of employment by the 21-day deadline, TWC will stop paying you DUA and you will have to repay any benefits you received. In some cases, TWC can use information in our system, such as wage records, to prove you were employed at the time of the disaster.

Submit your proof of employment using TWC’s online UI Submission Portal for the fastest review. Select DUA Proof of Employment at Time of Disaster from the Type of Submission drop-down menu. If you cannot use the online portal, you can submit the proof by fax or mail.

Texas Workforce Commission

Attn: DUA Proof

P.O. Box 149137

Austin, TX 78714-9137

Fax: 512-936-3250

TWC’s website contains more information about local Workforce Solutions offices for access to job search resources, job postings and training programs, as well as assistance with exploring career options, résumé and application preparation, career development and more. Customers also may connect with potential employers through TWC’s online job-search engine by visiting WorkinTexas.com.