VIDEO: Cornyn Discusses Last Week’s Devastating Storms in Texas

‘Houston and southeast Texas are no strangers to hurricanes and natural disasters, but this was something altogether different.’

‘Texans did as they always do: They immediately mobilized to support those who suffered the worst impact.’

‘As we move from rescue to recovery efforts, my team and I are prepared to help in any way we can to help those communities rebuild.’

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the severe storms that hit Houston and the eastern part of Texas with heavy rains, wind, and flooding, affecting millions of people and resulting in the loss of eight Texans’ lives. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“Houston and southeast Texas are no strangers to hurricanes and natural disasters, but this was something altogether different.”

“Homes, businesses, roads, and vehicles were damaged by the storms and, sadly, at least eight Texans have lost their lives.”

“Texans did as they always do: They immediately mobilized to support those who suffered the worst impact.”

“I want to commend the brave first responders, and volunteers, and just the good neighbors who supported the emergency response over the last several days, as well as the crews who are working to clear debris and restore power.”

“As we move from rescue to recovery efforts, my team and I are prepared to help in any way we can to help those communities rebuild.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.