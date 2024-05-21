Harmony Public Schools Houston South & West Districts Announce Graduation Plans

(Houston) – Harmony Public Schools Houston South and West Districts are proud to announce Graduation plans for the Class of 2024.

High school graduations will be held on May 24 and May 25 at the Morris Cultural Arts Center at Houston Christian University in Houston, Texas. The specific times and dates for the graduation ceremonies are listed below:

Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land: Friday, May 24 Ceremony start time: 5:30 p.m.

Harmony Science Academy – Houston: Saturday, May 25 Ceremony start time: 8:00 a.m.

Harmony School of Innovation – Katy: Saturday, May 25 Ceremony Start time: 1:30 p.m.

Harmony School of Ingenuity: Saturday, May 25 Ceremony Start time: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Morris Cultural Arts Center at Houston Christian University

7502 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77074

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed live online at https://www.youtube.com/c/harmonyschools.