FEMA Meeting Texans Where They Are

AUSTIN, Texas – After a disaster, recovering from and dealing with loss can be overwhelming.

To ensure Texans can apply for assistance, FEMA sends Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews into disaster-affected neighborhoods, often going door-to-door to help residents.

DSA crews are currently visiting neighborhoods in Liberty, Montgomery and Walker counties, but will be visiting other disaster-affected counties later this week. The FEMA staff may help Texans apply for federal assistance, identify potential needs and help make connections with local, state, federal and voluntary agencies.

These crews will be easily recognizable by their official photo identification (ID). If you meet people offering assistance, first ask to see their ID before giving them your personal information. They may have FEMA clothing, but that can be easily imitated.

The FEMA crews can help Texans in these counties several ways including:

Checking the status of an application already in the system and making minor changes to applications.

Making callouts to faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, private sector (businesses) and public libraries that may have the capability to distribute disaster-related information to residents in the impacted counties.

Identifying organizations providing disaster-related services and/or resources to the public for immediate and long-term recovery.

Gathering situational awareness about impacts to communities.

Providing flyers explaining how to apply for disaster assistance.

Providing civil rights and disability integration assistance information to ensure equal access.

Survivors can apply to FEMA in several ways including going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

Crews will continue visiting neighborhoods damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that began April 26. Representatives may also attend community events or meetings upon request.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.