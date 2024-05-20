Sens. Cruz, Britt Introduce Legislation Protecting IVF

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Katie Britt (R-Ala.) introduced the IVF Protection Act to ensure that states do not prohibit access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) services. The bill does not compel any person or organization to provide such services, and permits states to ensure appropriate health and safety standards regarding the practice of IVF. Under the language of the bill, states would be ineligible to receive Medicaid funding if they have enacted an outright ban on access to IVF.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “IVF has given miraculous hope to millions of Americans, and it has given families across the country the gift of children. I’m proud to partner with Sen. Katie Britt to ensure that couples in Texas and across the country have the opportunity to be loving parents, by ensuring that IVF is fully protected at the federal level.”

Sen. Britt said, “I’m honored to join Senator Ted Cruz in introducing the IVF Protection Act. IVF is pro-family, and I’m proud to strongly support continued nationwide access to this pathway to parenthood. As a mom, I know firsthand that there is no greater blessing than our children, and IVF helps families across America experience the joyous miracle of life, grow, and thrive. This commonsense piece of legislation affirms both life and liberty — family and freedom, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to enact it into law.”

Read the full text of the bill here.

