Houston National Cemetery Holds Memorial Day Ceremony, May 27

WHAT: Houston National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate and honor those Service Members who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

WHO: Keynote Speaker: Mr. Brady Bailey

WHEN: Monday, May 27, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Houston National Cemetery

10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038

HOW:

Parking: All guests are urged to arrive early due to limited onsite parking.

Seating is limited — we suggest you bring lawn chairs or blankets. Bottled water will be provided. Guests visiting gravesites only and not attending the ceremony are encouraged to visit after 2 p.m. to avoid traffic and congestion due to the ceremony.

Gravesite Locations: There will be assistance in gravesite locations at the Administration building and throughout the cemetery. Due to the large volume of visitors on Memorial Day, guests may choose to use the grave locator located at the website prior to their visit: http://gravelocator.cem.va.gov/.

BACKGROUND:

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs invites the public to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony at Houston National Cemetery.

“Memorial Day allows us to remember our fallen heroes: our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters who have selflessly served our nation,” said Roy Luera, director, Houston National Cemetery. “As men and women continue to risk their lives around the world, we pause to remember the legacy of excellence of America’s service members.”

Located in the northern part of Houston, he 419-acre cemetery was dedicated on Dec. 7, 1965. Since inception, more than 118,000 Veterans and eligible dependents have been interred.

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and Veterans who have met minimum active-duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty under certain circumstances or who die while on training duty are also eligible for burial, as are service members and former service members who were eligible for retired pay at the time of their death. Spouses, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are also eligible for burial even if they predecease the Veteran. For more information, call 800-535-1117 or visit www.cem.va.gov.