Publics assistance to Identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 5/16/2024   Date of

Death/Recovery:

   10/30/2023    
IFS Case Number: ML23-4473 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 HCSO 2310-11577  
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/111260  
Recovery Location: 18435 Morton Road, Houston, TX 77084      
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height: 5’10” – 6’4” Age: 16-22 years Race: Black
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent was found wearing black “Hanes” boxer briefs. The following items were found near the decedent: khaki-colored “Merona” brand shorts with belt, size 32×32; gray sweatshirt with “Girls Pearland Softball

Association” writing on the front; black “Airwalk” brand sneaker style shoe, size 10.5.
CASE DETAILS:
Skeletal remains of a young male found in a grassy and wooded area next to an office building on Morton Road.

PHOTOS: none