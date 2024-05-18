Publics assistance to Identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|5/16/2024
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|10/30/2023
|IFS Case Number:
|ML23-4473
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|HCSO 2310-11577
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/111260
|Recovery Location:
|18435 Morton Road, Houston, TX 77084
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
|5’10” – 6’4”
|Age:
|16-22 years
|Race:
|Black
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent was found wearing black “Hanes” boxer briefs. The following items were found near the decedent: khaki-colored “Merona” brand shorts with belt, size 32×32; gray sweatshirt with “Girls Pearland Softball
Association” writing on the front; black “Airwalk” brand sneaker style shoe, size 10.5.
|CASE DETAILS:
|Skeletal remains of a young male found in a grassy and wooded area next to an office building on Morton Road.
PHOTOS: none