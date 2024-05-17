UHD Closed on Friday, May 17 Due to Recent Storms

HOUSTON (May 17, 2024) – Due to the severe weather event last night and subsequent widespread power outages, UHD will be closed on Friday, May 17. All classes and campus activities are temporarily suspended, including both in-person and online. Only essential personnel should report to work to assist with campus cleanup efforts.

The university expects to return to normal operations Saturday, May 18, but asks all students, staff, and faculty to monitor texts, emails, and the university website and social media channels for updates.