Texas Labor Market Continues to Expand in April With More Than 42,000 Jobs Added

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas labor market once again set record-high levels for jobs, employed Texans, and the civilian labor force. April marks the 37th consecutive month of positive annual job growth. Texas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased to 14,159,000 after 42,600 jobs were added over the month in April, reflecting growth in 46 of the last 48 months.

Texas added 306,000 jobs from April 2023 to April 2024. Texas’ annual nonfarm growth rate currently sits at 2.2 percent, outpacing the U.S. growth rate by 0.4 percentage points.

In April, Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force grew by 37,000 people to reach a new high of 15,226,800. This included adding 32,500 employed Texans over the month. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate registered at 4.0 percent.

“Texas continues to set economic records as employers add jobs across industries,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is working to improve programs and services to support our state’s ongoing success.”

Private Education and Health Services added 12,000 jobs, registering as the industry with the largest over-the-month increase. Another 9,800 positions were added in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities. Professional and Business Services added 7,600 jobs over the month in April.

“Each month of record growth creates greater job opportunities for our workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Thanks to the hard work of over 170 local Workforce Solutions offices across the state, we provide Texans with the services and programs they need to succeed in the job market.”

All Texas MSA unemployment rates declined in April. The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.2 percent in April, reflecting a drop of 0.4 percentage points from its March unemployment rate. The Amarillo and College Station-Bryan MSAs followed with a 2.6 percent unemployment rate over the month.

“The addition of 42,600 jobs over the month of April is a sign that the Texas economy remains strong,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “As more businesses look to expand or launch in Texas, TWC can support employers with programs to upskill their workforce and fill in-demand occupations.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

*All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for May is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).