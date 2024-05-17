Katy ISD Campuses Listed Closed Friday, May 17

KATY, TX [May 16, 2024] – Due to power outages caused by the weather, the following Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) campuses will be closed tomorrow, Friday, May 17. Students, staff, and families assigned to these schools or student support facilities should not report to the buildings. Maintenance crews will be on-site to continue assessing and addressing the damage at these locations.
Bear Creek Elementary
Cardiff Junior High
Cimarron Elementary
Fielder Elementary
Franz Elementary
Hayes Elementary
Hutsell Elementary
Katy Elementary
Katy Junior High
Katy High School
Nottingham Country Elementary
McElwain Elementary
Memorial Parkway Elementary
Memorial Parkway Junior High
Raines Academy
Miller Career & Technology Center
Opportunity Awareness Center
Rhoads Elementary
Taylor High School
West Memorial Elementary
West Memorial Junior High
Winborn Elementary
Youngblood Elementary
Our families’ patience and support are greatly appreciated as Operations teams work diligently to repair damages across the schools referenced above.