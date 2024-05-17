Katy ISD Campuses Listed Closed Friday, May 17

KATY, TX [May 16, 2024] – Due to power outages caused by the weather, the following Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) campuses will be closed tomorrow, Friday, May 17. Students, staff, and families assigned to these schools or student support facilities should not report to the buildings. Maintenance crews will be on-site to continue assessing and addressing the damage at these locations.

Bear Creek Elementary

Cardiff Junior High

Cimarron Elementary

Fielder Elementary

Franz Elementary

Hayes Elementary

Hutsell Elementary

Katy Elementary

Katy Junior High

Katy High School

Nottingham Country Elementary

McElwain Elementary

Memorial Parkway Elementary

Memorial Parkway Junior High

Raines Academy

Miller Career & Technology Center

Opportunity Awareness Center

Rhoads Elementary

Taylor High School

West Memorial Elementary

West Memorial Junior High

Winborn Elementary

Youngblood Elementary

Our families’ patience and support are greatly appreciated as Operations teams work diligently to repair damages across the schools referenced above.