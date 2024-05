All HCC campuses will be closed Friday, May 17.



Spring commencement ceremonies at NRG Arena have been canceled.

HOUSTON (May 16, 2024)—Due to widespread damage and power outages across the region, all HCC campuses will be closed Friday, May 17. Classes will resume Monday, May 20.

Spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 17, at NRG Arena have been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.