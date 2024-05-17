After the Storm Clean-up and Health-Safety Tips

Hidden dangers include safety hazards and bacteria that may cause diseases

HOUSTON—Last night’s sudden storm was devastating for many Harris County residents. As people move into recovery mode, please remember to take precautionary measures to stay healthy and avoid injury and illness. Be aware of things that can pose health and safety risks.

Protect your health during clean up.

Dress for safety: Wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, eye/ear protection, boots, and insect repellent to avoid mosquito bites.

If you lost power:

Identify and throw away food that may not be safe to eat. Throw away food that has an unusual odor, color, or texture. Throw away any food that has been at room temperature for more than two hours. Throw away food that has been in a non-running refrigerator for four hours or more. Thawed food that contains ice crystals or is 40 degrees F or below can be refrozen or cooked. Refreezing these foods will be a quality (not safety) issue. Throw away canned foods that are bulging, opened, or damaged. Do not feed spoiled food to your pets since they may get sick just like people do.



If you are using a generator:

Never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open.

Place generators more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows.

Heat safety

Despite the storm, hot weather continues to affect our community and can cause heat-related illness. Cool spaces and staying hydrated are the main defense from extreme heat.

If air conditioning is not available, pull the shades over windows, close the blinds, and use fans to cool rooms.

Drink a lot of water (even when you are not thirsty). By the time you realize you are thirsty, your body’s water supply is already lower than it should be.

Do not drink alcohol and avoid drinks with caffeine.

If your heart begins to pound, if you become lightheaded, confused, weak or faint, stop all activity and seek immediate medical assistance.

Pets can also suffer from excessive heat. Ensure your pets have adequate drinking water and a shady resting place.

Never leave children, older adults, or pets unattended in a vehicle, even if the windows are cracked open.

Additional health safety tips

Wash hands often and thoroughly with soap and clean, warm water for 20 seconds

(sing the “ ” song twice). If not possible, use an alcohol-based sanitizer. Empty any containers that may hold stagnant water to avoid mosquito breeding.

Pace yourself during clean up. Decide which tasks are most important so you do not become overwhelmed.

Check your GPS for any road closures due to fallen trees or debris due to the storm.

Be careful around loose or lost pets. Frightened animals are more likely to bite if approached or handled.

For additional information, visit our website at hcphtx.org/PrepareforEmgencies.