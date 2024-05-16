Unlimited Lights Safety Scholarship: Empowering Students to Illuminate Safety

Unlimited Lights is thrilled to introduce the Unlimited Lights Safety Scholarship, a prestigious $1,000 award designed to support students who share our passion for safety and innovation.

Unlimited Lights believes in the power of dependable emergency lighting solutions, which safeguard the welfare of individuals and communities during critical situations.

Students can apply by submitting an essay (800-1250 words) in English on one of the following topics:

How has technology in emergency lighting impacted disaster response efforts? In what ways can emergency lighting contribute to building resilient communities? Share a personal experience highlighting the importance of reliable emergency lighting in a critical situation.

This scholarship is open to full-time students enrolled in accredited colleges in the United States for the 2024-2025 academic year. The deadline to submit is June 28, 2024. The winner, chosen based on the excellence of their essay, will be announced on July 31, 2024.

How to Apply

Email your application to holly@unlimitedlights.com with the subject “Unlimited Lights Scholarship 2024” and include the following:

Your full name.

Contact email.

Anticipated graduation date.

The college you are attending.

Your essay is in Microsoft Word format.

Please visit their website for more details and official contest rules. Join us in illuminating futures and ensuring safety through innovation!