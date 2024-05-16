Tomorrow in Houston, Cornyn Hosts National Police Week Roundtable

Will Highlight Legislation Equipping Law Enforcement with Lifesaving Trauma Kits

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will host a roundtable discussion tomorrow at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital with local law enforcement and medical professionals to mark National Police Week and highlight Sen. Cornyn’s American Law Enforcement Sustaining Aid and Vital Emergency Resources (SAVER) Act, which passed the Senate in November 2023 and would ensure that law enforcement officers have access to quality trauma kits that allow them to immediately respond to civilian or first responder injuries during emergency calls.

Participants, including an officer shot in the line of duty and first responders who’ve saved lives using trauma kits, will share their experiences. They will also discuss the need for trauma kits to meet baseline standards and include quality tools that control bleeding, such as tourniquets, bandages, and non-latex gloves, to help prevent deaths due to blood loss. Sen. Cornyn will highlight how his legislation can assist law enforcement officers in making our communities safer and helping to save lives.

Following the discussion, Sen. Cornyn will receive a brief demonstration by a trauma specialist on how to apply a tourniquet, as well as other life-saving procedures that officers and medical professionals can be trained to perform in the field to prevent blood loss deaths.

Sen. Cornyn will then hold a media availability.

WHO: U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President & CEO, Harris Health System

Dr. Andrea Caracostis, Chair, Harris Health System Board of Trustees

Dr. Catherine Seger, Trauma Medical Director, Ben Taub Hospital

Larry Satterwhite, Acting Chief of Police, Houston Police Department

Mauricio Valle, Sergeant (shot in line of duty), Houston Police Department

Doug Balli, Chief of Police, Galveston Police Department

Manny Pierson, Officer, Houston Police Department SWAT field trauma specialist

Michael Seiss, Officer, Spring Branch ISD

WHEN: Friday, May 17, 2024

10:15am CT – Roundtable begins

10:50am CT – Trauma kit and emergency room demonstrations (b-roll opportunity)

11:00am CT – Press conference

WHERE: Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital

4th Floor – Conference Room # 4-SP 20 002AC

1504 Ben Taub Loop

Houston, TX 77030