Tomorrow in Houston, Cornyn Hosts National Police Week Roundtable

Will Highlight Legislation Equipping Law Enforcement with Lifesaving Trauma Kits
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will host a roundtable discussion tomorrow at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital with local law enforcement and medical professionals to mark National Police Week and highlight Sen. Cornyn’s American Law Enforcement Sustaining Aid and Vital Emergency Resources (SAVER) Act, which passed the Senate in November 2023 and would ensure that law enforcement officers have access to quality trauma kits that allow them to immediately respond to civilian or first responder injuries during emergency calls.
Participants, including an officer shot in the line of duty and first responders who’ve saved lives using trauma kits, will share their experiences. They will also discuss the need for trauma kits to meet baseline standards and include quality tools that control bleeding, such as tourniquets, bandages, and non-latex gloves, to help prevent deaths due to blood loss. Sen. Cornyn will highlight how his legislation can assist law enforcement officers in making our communities safer and helping to save lives.
Following the discussion, Sen. Cornyn will receive a brief demonstration by a trauma specialist on how to apply a tourniquet, as well as other life-saving procedures that officers and medical professionals can be trained to perform in the field to prevent blood loss deaths.
Sen. Cornyn will then hold a media availability.
WHO: U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)
Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President & CEO, Harris Health System
Dr. Andrea Caracostis, Chair, Harris Health System Board of Trustees
Dr. Catherine Seger, Trauma Medical Director, Ben Taub Hospital
Larry Satterwhite, Acting Chief of Police, Houston Police Department
Mauricio Valle, Sergeant (shot in line of duty), Houston Police Department
Doug Balli, Chief of Police, Galveston Police Department
Manny Pierson, Officer, Houston Police Department SWAT field trauma specialist
Michael Seiss, Officer, Spring Branch ISD
WHEN: Friday, May 17, 2024
10:15am CT – Roundtable begins
10:50am CT – Trauma kit and emergency room demonstrations (b-roll opportunity)
11:00am CT – Press conference
WHERE: Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital
4th Floor – Conference Room # 4-SP 20 002AC
1504 Ben Taub Loop
Houston, TX 77030