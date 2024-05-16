Texas Tech School of Banking Celebrating 50th Anniversary

The school, held each summer, brings together bankers from all over the Southwestern U.S. seeking to advance their careers in banking management and leadership.

For five decades, the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University has served as a tremendous asset to the banking community across Texas and the U.S., providing valuable resources for banks and bankers alike hoping to grow both professionally and within the industry.

A big part of that is the annual Texas Tech School of Banking, a week-long educational opportunity that, over the years, has brought together thousands of bankers who hope to advance their careers as current or future members of management or leadership teams. This year, the School of Banking celebrates its 50th anniversary in August with its annual event, where seasoned experts deliver specifically designed courses to provide a greater understanding of the rewards and challenges banking provides.

Successful bank executives know investing in their most valuable assets – key employees and emerging leaders – is a must. For 50 years, the Texas Tech School of Banking has been a respected and proven choice for helping today’s and tomorrow’s banking leaders.

This year’s School of Banking is scheduled for Aug. 4-9 at the Rawls College of Business. On average, School of Banking director Jeff Mercer said approximately 150 bankers attend the school every year, which involves a two-year commitment by attendees. The average size of banks sending participants to the school is $1 billion in total assets, and the average length of experience of participants in the banking industry is seven years. Last year’s cohort was attended by 67 different banking representatives across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

In the first year, bankers focus on interactive lectures and team activities as well as learning about their own institution’s financial information and how to analyze their bank’s risks and financial performance. In the second year, participants work in teams to build and manage a thriving virtual community bank, applying the tools learned in year one and material covered in year two to put their knowledge into practice.

Year two is designed to help participants manage all aspects of their bank, upon which managers and executives depend.

This year’s event also will include a 50th Anniversary Alumni & Friends Reception and Dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, and a golf tournament at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the Lubbock Country Club that will include a luncheon afterward.

Registration for the 50th Annual Texas Tech School of Banking is open to anyone in the banking industry through July 14. For more information, visit the School of Banking website or contact Stephanie Bohn at stephanie.bohn@ttu.edu.