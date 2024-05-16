Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Introduce Legislation to Designate Fritch Post Office in Honor of Volunteer Fire Chief Zeb Smith  

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced a bill today designating the United States Postal Service located at 107 North Hoyne Avenue in Fritch, Texas as the “Chief Zeb Smith Post Office.” Under this legislation, the Post Office will stand in honor of the Fritch Volunteer Fire Chief’s life of service. Chief Smith tragically passed away fighting a fire earlier this year.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas-13) introduced the bill in the House of Representatives.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Earlier this year, I had the privilege to meet Chief Zeb Smith while he was fighting to stop the wildfires that were sweeping through the Panhandle. Less than 24 hours after, he tragically passed away in the line of duty. His death has left a huge hole in Fritch’s community where he was their chief, brother, and friend. I am proud to be leading legislation to memorialize Chief Smith’s heroic service to his community and to the Lone Star State.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “Chief Smith made the ultimate sacrifice in service of his community during the historic wildfires in the Panhandle, and we owe him a debt of gratitude for his bravery. By renaming the Fritch Post Office in his honor, we can ensure future generations of Texans know about his heroic efforts in the line of duty.”

Rep. Jackson said, “Fire Chief Zeb Smith paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during the devastating wildfires that scorched the Panhandle. He left this world far too soon and is leaving behind a legacy as one of Fritch’s bravest and finest firefighters. Zeb’s heroism was without exception, and I am extremely proud to introduce this legislation appropriately naming the Fritch post office after somebody who was so selfless and brave in the communities he spent years protecting and serving. I also want to thank Chief Zeb’s family and the community for supporting this renaming, and I look forward to seeing this legislation passing out of the House of Representatives and the residents of Fritch utilizing the mail services at the “Chief Zeb Smith Post Office.”

Zane Smith, son of the late Zeb Smith said, “On behalf of the Zeb Smith family, we greatly appreciate the renaming of the Fritch Post Office. We know Chief Zeb Smith would be very honored.”

Christina Athey, Fritch City Manager said, “On behalf of the City of Fritch, we are grateful to Chief Zeb Smith for his service and dedication to our community! We were so blessed to have him as our Chief! Thank you to Representative Jackson and Senator Ted Cruz for honoring him with the renaming of the Fritch Post Office.”

