Harmony Public Schools Celebrates Houston’s Community Heroes

[HOUSTON]—Harmony Public Schools celebrates its community partners with a special luncheon award ceremony. Each partner is dedicated to the vision of Harmony Public Schools to lead students from the classroom into the world as productive and responsible citizens. Together we work towards a common mission through collaboration and advocacy. Our Harmony Partners include organizations from a variety of industries that help our schools by providing priceless resources. The following organizations are being recognized for their outstanding dedication to our student growth through mentoring.

University of Houston Downtown-Houston Prep

Freese and Nichols

Living Word Church

NEO Outdoor

Brighter Bites

Houston Police Department

Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter McCoy

Houston Museum of Natural Science in Collaboration w/ Bucee’s

Veterans Stand Together

Fort Bend County

American Society of Chemical Engineers Houston

Houston Public Library

Houston Food Bank

State Representative Ron Reynolds

Harmony Public School will hold a luncheon honoring our community partners on Tuesday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Harmony Public Schools Central Office, 9321 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, Texas 77099.

Harmony Partners In Education supplements the work our Educators do in the classroom by providing resources, expertise and hands-on experiences for all of our stakeholders.

Harmony’s Houston District offers 25 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in six cities, including Houston, Sugar Land, Katy, Cypress, Beaumont and Bryan.

Our curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning and college readiness. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors, and 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for both students and team members.