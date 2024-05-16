Dear Katy ISD Parents/Guardians, Staff, and Community,

This evening will mark our first graduation ceremony of the season!

As a reminder, there will be a brief 45 second firework display at the conclusion of the event. Graduation ceremonies historically end between 9:30 p.m. and 9:55 p.m., depending on the size of the class. The safety of our Katy ISD community is our number one priority. The district has contracted with a professional pyrotechnics company to administer each firework display. That company is also providing safety staff to ensure those operating the display, as well as the audience viewing the display, are protected from any potential hazards. The pyrotechnics company, as well as our school district, have obtained all required licensing and permitting through the City of Katy.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled nightly from Wednesday, May 15 through Thursday, May 23, at Legacy Stadium located at 1830 Katyland Dr.

More information about the Katy ISD Class of 2024 graduations can be found on the graduations webpage.

