Cornyn Marks National Police Week  

‘America’s police officials constantly and consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.’

‘The brave men and women in law enforcement deserve our appreciation, but more than that, they deserve our support.’

‘On behalf of the State of Texas, I want to thank all of those who serve our communities and protect them and keep them safe.’

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) marked National Police Week, discussed his Back the Blue Act, and applauded law enforcement officers across Texas for their service, bravery, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This morning, he met with Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) leaders and hosted a bipartisan Law Enforcement Caucus event on recruitment and retention with Texas Municipal Police Association President Chris CeBallos and Houston Police Officers Union Vice President Tim Whitaker, among others. A photo with FLEOA leaders and excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“Today is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a time to pay tribute to law enforcement officials who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“These men and women gave their lives to their communities, to their state, and to their country, and we thank them and their families for their sacrifice.”

“Whether it’s helping someone experiencing a mental health crisis, a drug overdose, a medical emergency, or as a victim of crime, America’s police officials constantly and consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.”

“The brave men and women in law enforcement deserve our appreciation, but more than that, they deserve our support.”

“To show our support for these public servants who have dedicated their lives to protecting our communities, Congress should pass the Back the Blue Act.”

“It makes it a federal crime to assault a law enforcement officer. This legislation is needed because these men and women put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep our communities safe, and we must send a strong message that violence directed at them will never be tolerated.”

“On behalf of the State of Texas, I want to thank all of those who serve our communities and protect them and keep them safe.”

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.