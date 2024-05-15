Trees For Houston and Woodside Energy kicked off two-year tree planting initiative with volunteer event at new Kinder Campus

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 – Trees For Houston, the region’s leading tree advocate, and Woodside Energy came together on May 14 to celebrate the launch of a two-year program to plant trees in areas in need throughout the greater Houston region. For the past 41 years, Trees For Houston has committed to plant, protect, and promote trees for a greener, more sustainable Houston greenscape. Now with the completion of the organization’s permanent home in Garden Oaks, this expansion allows Trees for Houston to meet the increased demand of local municipalities, non-profits, neighborhood groups, community partners and individuals.

Trees For Houston is teaming up with Woodside Energy for two-year programming that will include the planting and distribution of over 10,000 trees and seedlings in esplanades, local schools, and community parks in neighborhoods like Acres Homes, Alief/Westwood, Fort Bend Houston, Gulfton, Kashmere Gardens, Magnolia Park, Near Northside, Second Ward, Sunnyside and Third Ward.

“We’re proud to be part of the greater Houston community and welcome this opportunity to play an active role in making a difference to the local environment.” said Shiva McMahon, Executive Vice President of International Operations at Woodside Energy, “I look forward to seeing our Woodside team out in the community with Trees for Houston as we work together to plant and distribute thousands of trees and seedlings over the next two years.”

“Our mission is much broader than tree planting. We expand awareness of the critical role that trees play in our community and the environment,” said Barry Ward, Executive Director, Trees for Houston. “In addition, planting trees and reforestation can help to restore at-risk ecosystems and habitats, ultimately increasing the carbon sequestration capacity of forests, benefitting wildlife habitats, and improving overall human health and well-being.”# # #

Link to photos here

Photo credit: Tom Koenig

About Trees For Houston

Trees For Houston is a non-profit organization whose mission is to plant, protect and promote trees throughout the Greater Houston area. Since being founded in 1983, over 700,000 trees have been planted across the southeast Texas region. For more information visit TreesForHouston.org.

About Woodside Energy

Woodside Energy is a global energy company, founded in Australia, working across three continents to produce oil and natural gas and pursue new energy opportunities. From the first LNG plant in the southern hemisphere, to the world’s largest not-normally crewed offshore platform, Woodside has long been a leader in developing and applying new technologies.