MEOW WOLF ADDS TEN TEXAS ARTISTS TO ART TEAM TASK FORCE FOR UPCOMING HOUSTON EXHIBITION

Santa Fe, NM (May 15, 2024) —Meow Wolf, the visionary art collective turned pioneers in the experiential art world, is thrilled to announce ten Texas artists joining their Art Team Task Force to work on the Houston exhibition over the next 3-4 months. These artists exemplify Houston’s culture and range from muralists, sculptors, sign makers, and character designers. As part of Meow Wolf’s task force, they’ll be a crucial part of transforming Meow Wolf Houston into an immersive experience that is all new while also being all Meow Wolf.

Meow Wolf has been called a “trailblazer in the world of immersive experiences;” but, how do they do it? How do so many artists merge wildly different visions to create one staggeringly unique, cohesive masterpiece?

The answer to this question lies in Meow Wolf’s secret assets: The Art Team Task Force and the Artist Development and Production team. The art team is made up of 60 full time professional installation artists, many of which have been working for Meow Wolf since its dumpster-diving glory days. These artists craft much of the art displayed at the organization’s exhibitions, working from a studio and fabrication facility in Santa Fe, NM. They utilize a diverse range of materials and techniques, spanning traditional mediums such as painting and sculpture to advanced technology, and repurposed vintage equipment.

When the ground is broken at a new exhibition site, the ATTF sends 20-30 artists to guide many aspects of the art construction process: leading safety protocols; on-site installation; applying the final artistic “frosting”; ensuring continuity and connections across installations and exhibitions; evolving and perfecting the process with each installation. Each collaborating artist cohort brings an authentic local representation of their community’s creative foundation , and the ATTF provides the expertise on how to craft a Meow Wolf exhibition. It’s a process that lends itself to exhibitions that are otherworldly and Meow Wolfian, yet strongly rooted in each city’s unique culture.

Houston will be Meow Wolf’s fifth permanent exhibition, with the collaboration between Meow Wolf and local artists echoing the extraordinary work created in Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, and of course, Santa Fe. Each exhibition is a testament to the spirit of these partnerships, which are foundational to Meow Wolf’s identity.

Previously led by Meow Wolf’s late founder Matt King alongside Mat Crimmins, the Houston ATTF team is now led by Crimmins with the help of managers Elise Garza and Laura Davidson.

“ATTF is Meow Wolf in its truest form, bringing together artists across various disciplines and putting collaboration at the forefront,” says Crimmins. “We are honored to have this lineup of multi-talented visionary artists joining the team from Houston.”

If you want to learn more about the people who work on Meow Wolf exhibitions, visit our credits website.

Meet the Art Team Task Force of Meow Wolf Houston.

Houston ATTF artists:

Mathieu Jean Baptiste

Edilia Bautista Fine Arts, LLC.

Hannah Bull

Caitlin Caselli

Mel Eason – Joybrush Signs

Patrick Medrano

Ibraim Nascimento

Lovie Olivia

Jebhani Vargas

Jason Vines

Meow Wolf ATTF artists:

Geoff Banzhof

Zeve Cohen

Maxwell Cohn

Justin “Detour” Crouch

David Cudney

Cheraya Esters

Chris Hilson

Sofia Howard

Jaelah Kuehmichel

Cha Maul

David Enoch McPherson

Lance Ryan McGoldrick

Cat Mills

Ben O

William Robison

Charlotte Thurman

Ilya Tinker

Nick Toll

Jess Webb

Cole Bee Wilson

Casey Warr

Wylla Skye

Meow Wolf’s Houston exhibition is being created in the historic Fifth Ward. In February, Meow Wolf announced a diverse ensemble of over 40 contributing artists from Texas to create what promises to be an electrifying addition to the city’s vibrant cultural landscape, each grounding their unique talents in the intergalactic mosaic that is a Meow Wolf exhibition. Meow Wolf Houston’s name, theme, and opening date of the exhibition are yet to be revealed. The sixth exhibition was just announced to be in Los Angeles, California in 2026. For more information, visit meowwolf.com.