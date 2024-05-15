HOUSTON TX HOT CHICKEN SPICES THINGS UP WITH SECOND TEXAS LOCATION OPENING IN KATY.

WHO : Houston TX Hot Chicken (HHC), the industry leader in serving high quality, organic, antibiotic-free, hormone-free and never frozen hot chicken with a variety of spice levels ranging from No Spice to Mild to Houston We Have a Problem (waiver required).

WHAT : Houston TX Hot Chicken is expanding in the state of Texas with the opening of its latest location in Katy on Saturday, June 15th. With a menu that includes hot chicken sandwiches, tenders and more, HHC offers fresh (never frozen), organic, cage-free, antibiotic-free and hormone-free food alongside an exciting and elevated service standard. HHC will serve a full menu of delicious offerings, such as their House Favorite, Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich, Texas Caesar Salad, Fusion Fries, and Tenders with Slaw, among other dishes. (see menu highlight below or MENU)

On Saturday, June 15th – HHC will host a Grand Opening Event from Noon – 3pm on opening day, featuring complimentary Original Hot Chicken Sandwiches & Beverages, a $1000 HWHAP Spice Challenge Contest, along with having Supercars & Exotic Cars on display, bringing the entire community together.

WHEN : Soft Opening – June 1st & Grand Opening Event – June 15th.

WHERE : 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, Texas, 77494

Hours of Operation : 10:30 am – 10:00 pm Sunday – Thursday 10:30 am – 12:00 am Friday & Saturday

Menu Highlight : Houston TX Hot Chicken’s success lies in its featured ingredient : Chicken! With unwavering high standards, HHC ensures that each chicken served is fresh (never frozen), organic, cage-free, antibiotic-free and hormone-free. Houston TX Hot Chicken’s delicious menu features signature items such as the Original Hot Chicken Sandwich, Tenders & Waffle, Fusions Fries and more.

About Houston TX Hot Chicken : Houston TX Hot Chicken (HHC) prides itself on serving all- natural and never frozen chicken to its guests. With a menu that features hot chicken in the form of sandwiches, tenders and more, HHC offers high quality food alongside an exciting and elevated service standard. In recent years, the restaurant group has experienced rapid growth with locations nationwide in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Texas, Utah, Idaho, Michigan and has plans to continue opening new locations across the country in 2024 and beyond.