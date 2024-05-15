Fort Bend Christian Academy Jamison Louie and Eli Walker Campbell Awarded Tournament Champion at TAPPS 5A Golf State Championship

Sugar Land, TX – Two members of the Fort Bend Christian Academy Golf team went to the TAPPS 5A State Competition on May 6-7, 2024 and came back champions. Sophomore Jamison Louie was awarded first place or tournament champion for the girls, and Junior Eli Walker Campbell was awarded tournament champion for the boys. Louie shot a 72 on the first day and a 70 on the second day. Campbell shot a 64 and a 65. To view the official results, click here.

“Every time we see each other at school, Eli and I would always say, “We’re going to win State this year,” or something along those lines. It’s so funny to think back on, but I am so proud of both of us for finally accomplishing something we have both been working hard for this entire year,” Sophomore Jamison Louie said.

“I thank the Lord for helping me to get the win at the State Championship. I cannot do anything without Him, and give all the praise to God. This tournament gives me a lot of confidence for my other tournaments in the coming summer, and I am grateful to have won,” Junior Eli Walker Campbell said.

“After coming up short last year with runner-up, winning this year definitely meant a lot. I just remember walking off the last hole, still unable to process what just happened, and Eli was the first to congratulate me. This year was difficult, no doubt, but it was not for naught. I played some of my best golf this year heading into the State Championship, and while I wanted to win, I just wanted to enjoy my time out on the course and have fun because if God wanted me to win, it would happen. And God delivered. I am so grateful for the opportunity to represent the school at State again, and also for the coaches coming out to watch the tournaments and supporting us,” Louie said.