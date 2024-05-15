Fort Bend Christian Academy Girls Track & Field Wins TAPPS 5A State Championship – Three Years in a Row!

Sugar Land, TX – Fort Bend Christian Academy Track & Field had another record breaking, monumental season, which culminated this past weekend with a TAPPS 5A State Championship for the girls team and Runner-Up for the boys team. This marks the fourth State Championship win for girls track in school history, and the third State Championship in a row for Coach Minor (2022, 2023 and 2024). The point totals were 101 points for the girls team and 105.5 points for the boys team.

Key performances for the Girls Team:

FBCA Girls Relay Team — 1st in 4x200m (1:43.95), 1st in 4x400m (3:53.58)

Bayleigh Minor — 1st in 400m Dash (55.33 s), 2nd in 200m Dash (24.67 s), 2nd in Triple Jump (38-03.00), 3rd in Long Jump (19-00.25)

Brooke Perry — 4th in 800m (2:22.10)

Kennesha Nabors — 2nd in Shot Put (38-08.75)

Key Performances for the Boys Team:

FBCA Boys Relay Team — 2nd in 4x100m (42.92 s), 2nd in 4x200m (1:28.75)

Max Granville — 2nd in 110m Hurdles (15.28 s), 2nd in Shot Put (53-07.25), 3rd in 300m Hurdles (40.18 s) *** TAPPS-5A Boys Athlete of the Meet (25.50 total points)

Darnell Smith — 3rd in 100m Dash (11.15 s)

TJ Smith — 4th in 100m Dash (11.22 s)

Luke Cummings — 2nd in 200m Dash (22.46 s)

Colton Popovich — 3rd in 200m Dash (22.61 s)

Sean Jimmy-Ducksworth — 2nd in High Jump (6-02.00)

Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth — 3rd in Shot Put (50-02.00)

“I am very proud of the way our athletes competed at state. We started the season off with the goal of winning the State Championship for both the boys and girls. The girls had to overcome some setbacks earlier in the year. A few of our key athletes were dealing with some nagging injuries throughout the outdoor season. We were able to get healthy in time for the District Meet, which helped tremendously. The girls came into the meet as heavy favorites, and they did not disappoint,” Head Track Coach Deon Minor said.

“This year was a bit difficult and challenging for us as a team, but the girls were up to the challenge. They put together some great performances on day one and followed them up on day two. Bayleigh Minor, Kennesha Nabors and Kristen Shell put the girls in great position day one by scoring 24 points in the field events. The Lady Eagles were only down by one point heading into day two.”

“The boys had a great day one, Ivan Jimmy Ducksworth, Max Granville, Sean Jimmy Ducksworth, and Charlie Molloy set the tone for us. Everyone competed very well on Day 1. When Day 2 came around it was strictly business for the Eagles on the track.”

“We had one goal for the season and it was to win another STATE CHAMPIONSHIP,” Coach Minor said. “All the athletes performed very well and competed at a very high level at the State Meet. I was very pleased and super excited for both the boys and the girls at the end of the meet. Great job at the “OVAL OFFICE”….STATE CHAMPS (girls) & STATE RUNNER-UP (boys). I’m one proud coach!”

Click here to access photos for publication.