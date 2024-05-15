Coastal Prairie Conservancy event funds key conservation programs

Coastal Prairie Conservancy raised over $200,000 at its annual gala in early May to fund the preservation of vital lands in southeast Texas. The gala, titled “Colors of Conservation,” also honored Dr. Phil Bedient and the SSPEED Center at Rice University, a research and education center working to better address severe storm prediction and its impact on the Gulf Coast region.

In his remarks, Dr. Bedient stressed the importance of coastal prairie conservation to help address the challenges of extreme weather. He has been at the forefront of Houston’s response to such weather events and a champion for natural solutions to environmental challenges. His work has provided credibility and scientific rigor to the analysis showing that coastal prairie absorbs, stores, and slows down floodwaters. Following his remarks, Dr. Bedient took questions from an engaged audience on topics like flooding and community resilience.

The gala brought together hundreds of community members who support the Coastal Prairie Conservancy’s mission to preserve coastal prairies, wetlands, farms and ranches to benefit people and wildlife forever. Sam Hix, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Conservancy, thanked those in attendance for the important role they play in coastal prairie conservation. “You are the reason the Coastal Prairie Conservancy can do this work. You have funded critical land conservation projects, habitat restoration, and outreach programs that inspire the next generation of conservationists. As volunteers, you have helped to maintain trails, monitor wildlife, grow native plants, and raise awareness about the importance of this unique ecosystem. You help provide the resources we need to continue this work in perpetuity. Thank you to each of you!”

The funds raised will support programs, such as the preservation of open lands, the restoration of critical homes for wildlife, and the enhancement of walking trails and preserves for the public to enjoy.

Photo caption: Dr. Phil Bedient with his wife Cindy and CPC’s President and CEO Mary Anne Piacentini. Photo courtesy of Jaime Leigh Sonnier, Casa de Camera.

About the Coastal Prairie Conservancy:

The Coastal Prairie Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust formed in 1992 to conserve the coastal prairie for people and wildlife before it disappears. CPC is a nationally accredited, community supported nonprofit and a registered 501(c)(3) organization. The organization has conserved more than 31,000 acres of coastal prairie in nine Texas counties, including a large, protected area called the Katy Prairie Preserve located just outside Houston. To learn more about Coastal Prairie Conservancy’s conservation efforts, visit coastalprairieconservancy.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram @coastalprairieconservancy.