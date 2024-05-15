Aristoi Classical Academy announces Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian and prestigious Aristoi Award Winner

Aristoi Classical Academy proudly announces that Vivian Spoede is the class of 2024 Valedictorian and Gracie Allen is the class of 2024 Salutatorian. Aristoi Classical Academy is also proud to name Madeline Sinitiere as the 2024 Aristoi Award Winner.

Vivian Spoede will attend the Honors College at the University of Houston where she will major in Engineering. A gifted student, Miss Spoede won numerous academic awards as an Aristoi Griffin in Humane Letters, Rhetoric, Latin, and Fine Arts. Additionally, she is an accomplished actress and scenic artist, participating in many Aristoi productions including the Importance of Being Earnest, Little Women, and Our Town. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is an active member of her church. Miss Spoede has attended Aristoi Classical Academy since the second grade.

Gracie Allen will attend Texas A&M University at College Station where she will major in biomedical studies and plans to pursue veterinary medicine. She is a member of the National Honor Society and recently won academic awards in both Humane Letters and Astronomy. Miss Allen’s artwork has garnered recognition at the Houston Rodeo with third and first place awards, and she is a member of the children’s ministry at Second Baptist Church. Miss Allen has attended Aristoi Classical Academy since the eighth grade.

Madeline Sinitiere, the 2024 Aristoi Award winner, will attend the Honors College at University of Houston where she will double major in biomedical science and psychology. Selected by faculty and administration, the Aristoi Award recognizes a virtuous young man or woman who seeks the truth in all things, and it is the highest honor awarded to an Aristoi graduate. A celebrated student, Miss Sinitiere is also a talented athlete and serves as the National Honor Society President. Miss Sinitiere has attended Aristoi Classical Academy for the past three years.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,100 students. An additional K-8th grade campus is located in Cypress, TX with an enrollment of 400 students. Our mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org, call 281-391-5003, or email marketing@aristoiclassical.org.