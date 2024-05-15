American Idol Finalist Mackenzie Sol Headlines Typhoon Texas’ Three-Day Welcome Back Beach Bash

KATY, TX (May 14, 2024) – Mackenzie Sol, who wow’d the nation while finishing among the top 14 contestants on this year’s American Idol, will headline Typhoon Texas’ Welcome Back Beach Bash, May 25 – 27, the waterpark’s three-day kick-off to summer featuring giveaways, live music and family activities.

Mackenzie will appear at the Typhoon Texas wave pool stage on Saturday, May 25 from 1 – 4 p.m. when he’s expected to deliver a mesmerizing performance that’s certain to captivate all ages.

While the British-born social media sensation burst onto the national scene during his electrifying performances on American Idol, where he was coached by Katie Perry and mentored by artists Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims, Mackenzie has been making music, acting and dancing since childhood. At the age of 5, he appeared on the X-Factor, the British reality television music competition.

“Bringing Mackenzie Sol to Typhoon Texas is a thrilling opportunity for us,” says John Pham, director of marketing for Typhoon Texas. “His electrifying performances on American Idol thrilled audiences nationwide, and we’re excited for him to deliver a show that sets the stage for a fantastic summer ahead.”

Consistently ranked as one of North America’s top-attended waterparks, Typhoon Texas returns with more than a mile of winding, twisting slide paths, Texas-size wave pool, and lazy river the length of more than five football fields.

Typhoon Texas also features Typhoon Jr. offering junior-sized versions of the waterpark’s most popular slides, each carefully crafted to ensure safety and excitement for children up to 54 inches tall.

Season passes, any-day admission tickets, and choose-your-day admission tickets are available at typhoontexas.com. Season passes and any-day admission tickets also can be purchased at the Typhoon Texas ticket window. Access to Typhoon Junior is included in both day tickets and season passes.

Go to typhoontexas.com for attraction information, to plan your visit and purchase tickets and season passes.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets are available.

The Texas-themed waterpark will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. during all three days of the Welcome Back Beach Bash. After Memorial Day weekend, Typhoon Texas will open daily.