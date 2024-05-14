LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF MEMORIAL DAY

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries — which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, the Fulshear Branch Library, and the Mission Bend Branch Library — will be closed on Sunday and Monday, May 26 and 27, in observance of Memorial Day. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, May 28.

The online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies, downloading e-books or music, or using the research databases.

For more information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.