KELSEY-SEYBOLD CLINIC CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF CARE, INNOVATION AND GROWTH

HOUSTON (May 13, 2024) – Kelsey-Seybold Clinic celebrates today 75 years of delivering compassionate, evidence-based care for patients in the Greater Houston area. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic was founded March 15, 1949, by Mavis P. Kelsey, M.D., when he opened an office in the Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Kelsey was trained at the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., which was founded in 1919 on the principle that doctors should practice medicine using a team approach. Dr. Kelsey believed in this model of care and aspired to develop a multispecialty practice in Houston focused on evidence-based, coordinated care.

Seventy-five years later, Dr. Kelsey’s one-person practice is 850-providers strong, represents more than 65 medical specialties and cares for half a million patients annually at 40 locations throughout the Greater Houston area.

“When I think about enduring relationships, few are as important as the relationship between a physician and patient. It has been our honor to serve patients and communities in Houston and the surrounding areas for 75 years,” said Tony Lin, M.D., chairman and CEO, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “Kelsey-Seybold was established on the founding principles that health care is better for patients if providers work closely together to coordinate care. Seventy-five years later, our system is caring for patients in this very same way.”

Over just the last five years, Kelsey-Seybold has:

Expanded cancer care services across the organization, including the addition of radiation therapy at North Houston Campus and newly opened cancer centers at Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center (Fort Bend Campus) and Springwoods Village Campus, with plans to open a cancer center early next year at Bay Area Campus.

Opened a third and fourth ambulatory surgery center (ASC) at Memorial Villages Campus and at Springwoods Village Campus, with two additional ASC locations nearing completion at Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center (Fort Bend Campus) and Bay Area Campus.

Enhanced care access points for patients through virtual care by increasing hours of operation, broadening access to specialty care and introducing on-demand video visits (VideoVisitNOW) that are available seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Expanded its physical footprint to 40 locations.

Grown to more than 850 Kelsey-Seybold providers.

“Our 75-year legacy is that we have always focused on what’s right, which is putting the patient at the center of all we do. It was central to what Dr. Kelsey envisioned for his practice all those years ago and it still is today,” said Donnie Aga, M.D., chief medical officer, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “We have built a strong foundation that has allowed us to innovate and bring programs and services that help patients stay well, prevent and manage chronic conditions and access care at the appropriate site of care.”