Harmony Public Schools Announces 2024 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce the Valedictorians and Salutatorians for the Class of 2024.

These exceptional seniors have tirelessly pursued excellence resulting in their well-deserved positions as the foremost and second-highest achievers among their graduating class. Proving there is no achievement beyond reach, those holding this year’s prestigious titles of No. 1 and No. 2 in their class exhibit a remarkable breadth of knowledge and have shown unparalleled academic prowess.

We extend our congratulations to these distinguished honorees as they mark this important milestone in their lives.

The students who received top honors from their respective schools are listed below.

Harmony School of Ingenuity Faith Chikala Valedictorian Harmony School of Ingenuity Bridgette Kenyi Salutatorian Harmony School of Ingenuity Rowan Laxamana Salutatorian Harmony Virtual School Nicole Barnhart Valedictorian Harmony Virtual School Natalie Carrillo Salutatorian

Harmony School of Advancement Sohan Kureti Valedictorian Harmony School of Discovery Ogechi Sea-Akwaegbu Valedictorian Harmony School of Discovery Reyna Darne Salutatorian Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land Neil Agarwal Salutatorian Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land Lama Elsayed Salutatorian

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools is a free, open-enrollment public charter school with 60+ locations across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.