LOCAL RESIDENT TO AGAIN LEAD SORORITY

Katy resident, Alice White, has again been elected to lead the Houston Council of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for the 2024-2025 year. Ms. White, a member of Epsilon Phi Master Chapter was installed as president along with Vice President, Joyce Worthington of Xi Beta Kappa Chapter, Recording Secretary, Bobbie Lechlider of Epsilon Omega Master Chapter, Corresponding Secretary, Sharon Dueweke of Torchbearer Omega Chapter, Treasurer, Carolyn Brassard of Epsilon Phi Master Chapter and Parliamentarian, Carolyn Kares of Torchbearer Tau Chapter at the sorority’s annual Founder’s Day Luncheon April 27, 2024. Participating in the installation was Kerry Bost of Laureate Eta Nu as torchbearer and Charlene Sawyer of Torchbearer Tau as officiant.

The sorority luncheon was held in celebration of Beta Sigma Phi celebrating 93 years and the Houston Council celebrating 89 years. A highlight of the luncheon, held at the Embassy Suites, Katy/Park Ten, was a presentation showcasing the council’s history. Sorority members achieving 50 plus years were also recognized with two members, Johnnie Horn and Beverly Fritz of Torchbearer Tau Chapter achieving 65 years.

Beta Sigma Phi is a women’s international social and cultural sorority open to women of all ages and enables women of all walks of life to come together in friendship. For membership information, call 281-493-4678.