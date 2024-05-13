Grange in Katy Names Phase 1 Builders

(HOUSTON, TX – May 10, 2024) — The new Johnson Development community of Grange has selected seven builders for its first phase as it moves toward home sales beginning in early 2025.

The builders will offer homes on a variety of homesites in the first phase, ranging from 45 foot to 60 foot wide.

“All of these builders have existing relationships with Johnson Development, having built for years in our other communities,” said Jacob W. Rice, Vice President and General Manager of Grange. “We can attest to the construction quality, design detail and attentive customer service of each.”

David Weekley Homes and Newmark Homes will build on 45-foot lots, and homes by both builders will be priced from the low $400,000s. David Weekley’s floor plans will range from 1,700 to 2,600 square feet while Newmark’s designs will offer 1,600 to 2,600 square feet of living area.

Chesmar Homes will offer floor plans ranging from 1,900 to 3,000 square feet designed for 50-foot homesites in Grange. Pricing will be from the mid $400,000s. Perry Homes is also building on 50-foot lots in Grange, with pricing from the upper $500,000s and the square footage range from 2,000 – 3,200 square feet.

Building on 55-foot properties will be Drees Custom Homes and Westin Homes. Drees’ floor plans will be priced from the $500,000s and offer 2,500 to 3,100 square feet. Westin Homes floor plans will range from 2,400 to 3,200 square feet.

Highland Homes and Perry Homes will build on the largest available lots in Grange’s first phase, offering designs for 60-foot properties. Highland’s homes will be base priced from the upper $600,000s and will offer 2,700 to 4,300 square feet. Perry Homes will be priced from the lower $600,000s offering floor plans from 2,500 to 4,000 square feet.

“We are excited about the variety our builders are offering, giving buyers ample selection so they can find exactly what they are looking for,” Rice said.

The 1,130-acre Grange community is located at Morton Road and FM 2855 in Katy. The initial phase will have 301 homesites, and the community is expected to accommodate approximately 2,400 homes at completion. Lakes and green space will be featured prominently throughout the community, and a planned amenity center will give residents other options for recreation and relaxation, Rice said. Young residents will attend schools within the Katy Independent School District.

For more information, visit www.liveingrange.com.

Grange in Katy will feature homes by seven builders in its first phase.