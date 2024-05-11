Theatre Southwest Presents Time Stands Still, written by Donald Margulies

“Can you be a dispassionate, uninvolved observer of horrific events, recording them for posterity, and still keeping a sense of right and wrong, not to mention your sanity?” It’s one of several questions getting a workout in Time Stands Still. Sarah, a photojournalist and James, a foreign correspondent juggle the options of family and safety versus adventure and purpose.

Cast:

Rebecca Seabrook as Sarah Goodwin – a photographer who returns to New York injured after spending years in Iraq covering the war. She is a rather fierce, driven, unforgiving and independent woman; a seasoned professional who has recorded and documented much of the grotesque horror of war. She is an artist and views her photos as such. She faces new challenges now that she is forced to recuperate back in a safe world she may not be comfortable in. Played in the original Broadway production by Laura Linney.

Brian Heaton as James Dodd – Sarah’s partner, a journalist determined to settle in New York after years in Iraq. He has written about the war in Iraq. The violence of war came home to him when Sarah was nearly killed in an explosion. He, too, is a seasoned professional and an artist, yet his gentle nature and PTSD compels him to lack the fierceness of Sarah. Played in the original Broadway production by Brian James D’Arcy.

Randall Packer as Richard Ehrlich – an editor, best friend to Sarah and James. He is a photo editor and has worked closely with Sarah in the past, well aware of the risks Sarah has taken throughout her career as a photographer and cares deeply for her. He harbors thoughts of the folly of having Sarah thrown into harm’s way. Played in the original Broadway production by Eric Bogosian.

Hayley Beiermeister as Mandy Bloom – an event planner, Richard’s new girlfriend. To describe her as being naive and guileless does not do her justice. Yes, she is young and prone to innocent comments that provide much humor. But there is a strong, if innocent, intelligence about her. Played in the original Broadway production by Alicia Silverstone and Cristina Ricci.

Creative Team:

Director – Sean K. Thompson

Photographer – Jonathan Moonen

Stage Manager – Schrenia Bockholt

Light Design – John Patterson

Artistic Director – Mimi Holloway

Performances run from May 31 – June 15. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees (June 2 & 9) at 3 pm.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $20-$22 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets.

Since its founding in 1957, Theatre Southwest has delivered quality theatre to the Greater Houston community. For more information about upcoming shows, contact Theatre Southwest at mimiholloway@gmail.com or call us at 713-661-9505