Application Available for 2024 – 2025 Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership Class

Under the Community Resources Division at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership (ENL) program has been wildly successful for 22 years. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The George Foundation, designed this program to strengthen nonprofit organizations and better equip them to serve the community. The program enhances the knowledge and skill sets of senior staff, board members and engaged community members leading nonprofit organizations. ENL provides the necessary knowledge to boost your organization’s capacity and performance while building a peer network of professionals working toward a common goal of serving Fort Bend County. Registration is now open for the 2024-2025 class whose 55 coveted spots traditionally fill quickly.

ENL is an eight-month program, September through April, beginning with an overnight, opening retreat in The Woodlands, TX followed by seven, one-day sessions covering Board Governance, Organizational Assessment, Strategic Planning, Human Capital – Staff & Volunteers, Fund-development, Nonprofit Finance and more. The Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership program concludes with a Capstone and Graduation ceremony.

If you are interested in participating in the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership Class of 2025, please contact Sade Brown at sade@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2151. The application can be found at https://fortbendchamber.com/community-resources-division/

Community Resources Division | Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce YOUR LINK TO FORT BEND COUNTY The Community Resources Division will focus on forming effective partnerships and collaborations to offer a positive impact within the community of Fort Bend. As a catalyst for community excellence, the division will research, identify and implement programming to inform and educate the community-at-large on fortbendchamber.com

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, for over 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber serves as a resource to advocate, elevate, and lead on behalf of the business community.

About The George Foundation

The George Foundation invests in Fort Bend County, Texas to enhance our community and the quality of life of those in need. Through grants to local nonprofits and scholarship opportunities for aspiring local students, the Foundation strives to positively impact the lives of our neighbors.