Reveal design show celebrates artistic journey of future interior designers

HOUSTON (May 9, 2024) — The Interior Design Department of Houston Community College (HCC) announce its Annual Interior Design Student Portfolio Show, Reveal. This event is a celebration of creativity, dedication, and innovation as we showcase the exceptional work of our graduating and transferring students.

Join us as we celebrate the next generation of design innovators and explore the limitless possibilities of interior design in today’s dynamic world.

Taking place at the Decorative Center of Houston on Woodway Dr., tomorrow, May 9, 2024. The event offers a captivating opportunity to witness the culmination of two years of intensive effort and exploration.

From noon to 5 p.m., attendees will have the chance to engage with our talented students, review their inspiring portfolios, and gain insights into the cutting-edge technologies that have fueled their artistic journey.

Guests can immerse themselves in a diverse array of initiatives, including our pioneering work in programs like; seed, Wellness Room Design, and groundbreaking exploration of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and the ever-evolving Metaverse.

“These endeavors underscore our commitment to pushing the boundaries of design excellence and developing a dynamic learning environment that prepares students for the challenges of tomorrow,” said HCC Professor of Interior Design Jackie Berry.

There will be an awards program at 6 p.m., where family and friends will gather to honor the achievements of our graduating cohort, the Annual Interior Design Student Portfolio Show promises to be an unforgettable showcase of talent, creativity, and passion.

“My time in the HCC Interior Design Program has broadened my understanding of design and pushed me to exceed my own expectations,” said Taylor Kelly Shank, student. “I feel well-prepared for my future career as an interior designer thanks to the diverse experiences and rigorous challenges I’ve encountered.”