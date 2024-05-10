Protest Deadline Is May 15 For Property In Harris County

Houston — Harris County property owners who disagree with the opinion of market value set by the appraisal district have until Wednesday, May 15, or 30 days from the date of their notice, to protest the value of their property.

Some property owners may have received their value notice after April 15 or may not have received their value notice yet. If that is the case, they will still have 30 days to file their protest, and that later protest deadline will be printed on their value notice. However, property owners should check their account at www.hcad.org > PROPERTY SEARCH to view their value notice and verify their protest deadline in case the notice was not delivered.

A protest form is included in the property value notice the Harris Central Appraisal District (HCAD) mails to property owners. A Notice of Protest form may be downloaded from the district’s web site at www.hcad.org under the FORMS heading. It is easily found under “Popular Forms.” The Notice of Protest is the last form on that list and is form number 50-132.

The easiest way to file a protest is by creating an account in HCAD’s Electronic Filing and Notice System. Access and instructions are found on the website under FORMS > NOTICE OF PROTEST. The form also may be printed and brought to HCAD’s office at 13013 Northwest Freeway before 5 p.m., or mailed to P.O. Box 922004, Houston, TX 77292-2004, but must be postmarked by May 15.

Chief Appraiser Roland Altinger encouraged property owners to use HCAD’s electronic filing and notice system and using the iFile system to submit their protest. For property owners with an existing electronic owners account, their iFile number is automatically linked to that account.

The chief appraiser noted the district redesigned the value notices this year and that unique iFile numbers are printed in bold on the face of the 2024 notices. For security reasons, the iFile system cannot be used for filing a protest without this iFile number unless the property owner has an existing electronic owners account linked to the property, however property owners using the protest form do not need an iFile number.

Owners who have misplaced their value notice can use HCAD’s free mobile app to quickly retrieve their iFile number by scanning their Texas driver’s license. The name and address on the license must match the property address in the HCAD system.

Homeowners who file their protest using iFile may also have an opportunity to settle their value online with HCAD’s iSettle system. Property owners who have opted in to iSettle may choose to upload evidence through the owner’s website. Property owners will have five days to submit their documentation, such as a closing statement, deed or photos, electronically from the date they filed their protest electronically. Questions concerning iSettle may be directed to isettle@hcad.org.

If a settlement through the online system isn’t possible once HCAD makes an offer, the homeowner will be scheduled for a hearing with the Appraisal Review Board. A video explaining how to file an online protest and use the residential iSettle system is available on the district’s website at www.hcad.org.

“Texas law requires that property be appraised at its January 1 market value,” Altinger said. “The purpose of the appraisal is to allocate the tax burden fairly among all owners of taxable property. The actual amount of tax due is determined by the tax rate set in the fall by the governing body of each jurisdiction such as county, city, school district or MUD. The appraisal district has no involvement in the rate setting process.”

If property owners have any questions concerning protesting their market value, please contact the appraisal district’s information center at 713.957.7800 or by using the web form under ABOUT > CONTACT US > ACCOUNT QUESTIONS. Property owners also might get their value questions answered in the chief appraiser’s video available at www.hcad.org or by watching one of the short videos on the website.