Lutricia Harrison named interim president of HCC Coleman College

Brings three decades of health care experience

HOUSTON (May 10, 2024)—Lutricia Harrison, DNP, APRN, FMP-BC, has taken the helm as interim president of Houston Community College (HCC) -Coleman College for Health Sciences, effective May 1, 2024.

“Dr. Harrison brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, with a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades in health care and education,” said HCC Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D. “We look forward to her leadership as interim Coleman College president.”

Dr. Harrison’s background includes serving as a clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston-Katy, clinical faculty at the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston, and as a professor of nursing at Lone Star College-Kingwood. Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in instructing, mentoring and guiding nursing students through innovative teaching methods and curriculum development.

Dr. Harrison is an experienced educator, healthcare provider and Nurse Practitioner with 29 years of extensive experience in clinical inpatient, outpatient, academic, and community medicine. She is a qualified nurse educator with 17 years of higher education teaching, clinicals and curriculum development in community college ADN, undergraduate BSN, and graduate-level nursing programs.

Her career includes working as a nurse and Nurse Practitioner with diverse healthcare teams and providing direct nursing care in large hospital and clinical settings, including Harris Health System, Memorial Hermann Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, and outpatient surgical centers.

She has also served as CEO and nurse practitioner at the NPC Family Clinic in Houston, providing patient care while mentoring graduate students.

She holds a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of Alabama and a Master of Science in Nursing from Prairie View A&M University with a Family Nurse Practitioner specialty. She also received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Prairie View.

“I am honored and grateful to be here,” Dr. Harrison said. “I am looking forward to collaborating with my team to help further student success through the achievement of their professional goals.”