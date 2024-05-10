Harris County Pets has many dogs and cats for adoption during National Pet Month

Thanks to Bissell’s Pets Foundation, adoption fees are waived until May 15

HOUSTON –Spring and summer bring many great things, including homeless dogs, cats, or unwanted puppies and kittens. Many are being brought to Harris County Pets (HCP), pushing the shelter past its capacity. During National Pet Month, HCP needs people to adopt or foster and rescue groups to help us in our effort to provide forever-loving homes for adoptable pets. Thanks to the generosity of the Bissell Pets Foundation, adoption fees are waived until May 15.

HCP is nearly 300 animals past its capacity with 690 animals! Up to 40% of animals brought to the shelter are surrendered by owners for various reasons. Although not all animals may be adoptable due to different circumstances (elderly, feral, sick, aggressive, or injured), many shelter animals would make great pets for individuals and families.

All animals adopted from HCP located at 612 Canino Road, Houston, TX 77076, are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Pet ownership requires an investment of time and money, so when adopting a pet, please consider:

Selecting a pet that is suited to your home and lifestyle. Do you have time to walk your dog? Would an older pet be more suitable than an active kitten or puppy?

Avoiding impulsive decisions when selecting a family pet.

Owning only the number of pets that you can provide for appropriately.

Ensuring that the pet is properly vaccinated, identified and registration is up to date.

Check out the wonderful animals waiting to find a loving forever home at countypets.com. If you cannot adopt a pet, consider volunteering at our shelter. Volunteers are needed to facilitate adoptions, socialize, and foster animals. For more information, email volunteer@countypets.com or call 281-999-3191.