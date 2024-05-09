Patriotic Concert In Sugar Land Honors Fallen Heroes Memorial Day Weekend

BRASS BAND, GRAMMY WINNING SINGERS, AND DANCERS LEAD THE TOWN SQUARE TRIBUTE

Red, white and blue will be the colors of the evening at Sugar Land Town Square on Sunday, May 26th at 7:05 pm when the Exchange Club of Sugar Land presents “A NIGHT TO REMEMBER, HONORING OUR FALLEN HEROES”.

Producer Susan Mele has blended the talents of the Houston Tidelanders, with the Fort Bend Brass, dancers from Cookie Joe’s Ballet Grace, and Grammy award singer-songwriters Bill and Kim Nash to create a stirring and heartwarming tribute to those who gave their lives for our country. Sugar Land resident and Texas Radio Hall of Fame member Scott Arthur will emcee the event with Houston native Rey Paulino kicking off the ceremony with his classic rendition of the National Anthem.

“We’re proud to salute our God-blessed nation and our military heroes via the talent of our Fort Bend musical community,” said Doug Earle, a Past President of the Exchange Club of Sugar Land.

The special event is free and open to the public. Canned food donations are encouraged for East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry.

WHAT: A NIGHT TO REMEMBER, HONORING OUR FALLEN HEROES

WHEN: SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2024 7:05 P.M.

WHERE: SUGAR LAND TOWN SQUARE

15958 CITY WALK, SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

IN FRONT OF THE CITY HALL FAÇADE.